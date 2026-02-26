More Motorists Check Eligibility For Car Finance Compensation Linked To Mis-Sold Deals

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Couple reviewing their car finance agreement at home while checking online eligibility for car finance compensation and a potential car finance refund linked to mis-sold car finance."More UK drivers are starting to explore whether they could be owed a car finance refund after learning that many agreements may not have been fully explained at the time. Reclaim247 is helping motorists check for mis-sold car finance and understand whether they may qualify for car finance compensation, including through PCP claims, using a free and document-free eligibility tool.

Manchester, UK - February 26, 2026 - Drivers across the UK are starting to review their old car finance deals having discovered that undisclosed commissions and confusing language may have impacted upon the cost of borrowing.

Most of these deals were agreed many years ago and appeared to be hassle-free at the time. Monthly repayments were affordable and there was little incentive to probe further. Drivers are now questioning whether they were misled as awareness grows of mis-sold car finance.

Reclaim247 is seeing a steady rise in people using its online checker to explore potential car finance claims, including those linked to PCP claims. The service helps motorists understand whether they may be eligible for a car finance refund or compensation without needing paperwork or lender information.

“Most people didn't think twice about the deal when they signed it,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. "But once drivers dig into how interest rates and commission were managed, many want to know if everything was as 'above board' as they were told."

Why Drivers Are Looking Again

Many car finance agreements were arranged in ways that customers did not fully understand. Some drivers may not have been told how their interest rate was set. Others were unaware that brokers could earn commission linked to the deal.

These concerns have led more motorists to explore whether car finance mis-selling may have taken place, and whether a car finance claim could still be possible today.

The Role of PCP Claims

PCP claims are among the most common, partly because these agreements often appeared affordable on the surface. Low monthly payments were widely promoted, but important costs such as balloon payments or end-of-term conditions were not always clearly explained.

As drivers review what they actually paid over the full term, more are realising that a PCP claim could help clarify whether the agreement was structured fairly.

A Simple Way to Check for Car Finance Compensation

Reclaim247's eligibility checker is designed to make the process straightforward. Drivers can check in under a minute using only basic personal details.

If signs of mis-sold car finance are found, the customer may be referred to a regulated legal partner to explore the next steps. There is no cost to begin, and no fee unless compensation is successfully recovered.

Checking Could Lead to a Car Finance Refund

Many drivers are now treating this as part of responsible financial planning. Even if the car is long gone, the agreement behind it may still matter.

Anyone who financed a vehicle between April 2007 and November 2024, whether through PCP or hire purchase, may be eligible to explore a car finance refund or compensation linked to mis-selling.

To check eligibility, visit

No documents are needed. No upfront costs apply.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK-based claims management service that helps motorists check for signs of mis-sold car finance. The company offers a free, document-free eligibility checker for drivers exploring potential car finance claims, including PCP claims. The service operates on a no win, no fee basis, with no upfront cost to begin.