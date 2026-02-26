Japan Will Continue Supporting Ukraine To Achieve Just And Lasting Peace Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, said this during an event marking Japan's National Day – the birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito, Ukrinform reports.

"Just two days ago, Ukraine marked another sad anniversary of the war, which has now entered its fifth year. From the very beginning, Japan has been a steadfast partner of Ukraine, providing assistance worth more than $20 billion across various sectors. Japan will continue to cooperate with Ukraine and our international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace as soon as possible," Nakagome said.

The ambassador emphasized the mutual benefits of bilateral relations and recalled remarks by Japan's prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, regarding support for Ukraine.

"It is vital to put an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible. To achieve this, Japan will support Ukraine together with like-minded countries, while fully respecting the will of Ukraine," the diplomat quoted the prime minister as saying.

Nakagome noted that, in addition to macrofinancial assistance, Tokyo continues to help Ukraine's energy system amid ongoing Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. In particular, about 140 generators, 60 transformers, and two cogeneration units have been delivered.

"Japan will also allocate nearly $6 billion in financial assistance in the first half of this year to help Ukraine overcome current financial difficulties. Just this morning, I signed an exchange of notes with Deputy Prime Minister [Oleksii] Kuleba on our emergency aid package worth 6.2 billion yen, or about $41 million," Nakagome said.

The diplomat added that the Japanese government encourages domestic companies to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction. About 80 Japanese companies are already cooperating or seeking partners in Ukraine in various sectors, including agriculture, IT, infrastructure, healthcare, and medical services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently expressed hope for cooperation with Japan on defense issues, particularly regarding air defense systems.

