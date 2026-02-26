Professional Teaching Fellow, Management and International Business, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

Guy is Thematic Lead for Artificial Intelligence, Director of the Master of Business Development (MBusDev) programme, and Professional Teaching Fellow in Strategy and Technology Commercialisation at the University of Auckland Business School. He also chairs the AI in Education Technology Stewardship Group for EdTechNZ and serves on the Executive Committee for the Business Education Special Interest Group for the Australasian Society for Computers in Learning in Tertiary Education (ASCILITE).

Prior to joining academia, Guy spent over two decades in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and health technology. He worked in Europe, the US and Australasia, holding leadership roles in strategy, business transformation, and new product commercialisation.

Now a leading advocate for the thoughtful use of AI in education and management practice, Guy's scholarship focuses on using AI to enhance student engagement, enable personalised and self-directed learning, and support reflective practice in managerial and executive contexts. Guy is a frequent speaker and workshop facilitator for both academic and practitioner audiences.

Guy holds PhD degrees in both Management and Biomedicine and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology in the UK (FRSB), a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (FHEA), and a Member of the Institute of Directors New Zealand (MInstD).

–present Professional Teaching Fellow, Strategy and Innovation, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau



2023 University of Canterbury, PhD Management

1998 University of Liverpool, PhD Physiology 1994 University of Manchester, BSc(Hons) Physiology

Member of the Institute of Directors NZ (MInstD)

