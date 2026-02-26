Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-26 07:03:49
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:38 PM EST - Colliers: Has been named to the 2026 Global 100 list produced by IAOP® in the Leader category for large, established global firms. This marks the 20th consecutive year that Colliers has been recognized for global service excellence. Colliers shares T are trading up $4.41 at $164.69.

Baystreet.ca

