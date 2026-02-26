Majority Of Americans View Iran As A Threat, But Lack Trust In Trump On Military Action Abroad, Poll Finds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, a large majority of Americans express concern about the threat posed by Iran's nuclear program. Eighty percent of adults report at least a moderate level of concern that Iran's nuclear ambitions represent a direct threat to the United States. Nearly half (48%) say they are very or extremely concerned, as per new AP-NORC poll.

Public perceptions of Iran remain largely negative. Sixty-one percent of Americans describe Iran as an enemy of the United States, while very few consider it friendly or a close ally. By contrast, 54% of respondents characterize Israel as a close ally of the US, highlighting a clear distinction in how Americans view key actors in the Middle East.

Despite widespread concern about Iran, most Americans express skepticism about President Donald Trump 's decision-making on critical foreign policy matters.

A majority (56%) say they have little or no trust in Trump's ability to make the right decisions regarding international military action. Trust is even lower concerning the potential use of nuclear weapons, with 59% expressing little or no confidence in his judgment. Similarly, 56% report low trust in his handling of relationships with US allies, and 55% express skepticism about his management of relations with adversaries.

These findings indicate that while Americans broadly perceive international threats as serious, many remain unconvinced that the president would respond appropriately in high-stakes situations involving military force.

Sharp partisan divisions

Trust in the President's handling of international issues is deeply divided along partisan lines. Democrats and independents are significantly more likely than Republicans to express distrust in Trump's judgment.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats and 65% of independents report having little or no trust in his ability to make appropriate decisions regarding the use of nuclear weapons. In contrast, only 20% of Republicans share this view.