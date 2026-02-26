House Of Grit Launches On Real Talk Radio Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tim Jensen and Will Wisner Bring Veteran Health, Hard Truths, and Unfiltered Conversations to Sunday Morning Airwaves

St. Louis, Missouri, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Talk Radio Network (KRTK 93.3 FM | KVMO 104.3 FM | KRTE 107.3 FM) proudly announces the launch of House of Grit, a new Sunday morning radio show hosted by Tim Jensen, President of the Grunt Style Foundation, and Will Wisner, Executive Director of the Grunt Style Foundation.

Airing Sundays from 8:00–8:45 AM, House of Grit delivers four dynamic segments blending veteran healthcare, medicine, spirituality, culture, and war stories - all through the lens of lived experience and unapologetic honesty.

Built on the belief that real healing requires real conversations, House of Grit creates a platform where hard topics are addressed head-on - including over-prescription practices, mental health, alternative therapies, moral injury, and the unseen struggles many veterans carry long after service.

“This show isn't political theater. It's not soft-focus storytelling,” said Tim Jensen.“It's real talk about real issues affecting veterans and their families. We're bringing the conversations people are having behind closed doors into the open.”

Each episode features expert guests ranging from medical professionals and veteran advocates to spiritual leaders and fellow warfighters. The show's format encourages both education and reflection - offering practical insights while honoring the lived experiences of those who served.

Will Wisner added,“Veterans deserve a place where their stories aren't sanitized and their questions aren't dismissed. House of Grit is about accountability, hope, and building a culture of resilience.”

Air Time: Sundays, 8:00–8:45 AM

Network: Real Talk Radio Network

Stations: KRTK 93.3 FM | KVMO 104.3 FM | KRTE 107.3 FM

Format: Four segments covering medicine, veteran healthcare, spirituality, culture, and war stories Guests: Subject-matter experts, veteran leaders, and community voices

About the Grunt Style Foundation

The Grunt Style Foundation is dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of service members, veterans, and first responders. Through advocacy, programming, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation addresses critical issues such as veteran suicide, over-prescription practices, and access to alternative healing resources.

