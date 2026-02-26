The Kidney Foundation Of Canada Highlights Need For Canadians To Act On Kidney Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Take Action This Kidney Health Month and Ahead of World Kidney Day 2026

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Kidney Health Month gets underway, The Kidney Foundation of Canada is calling on Canadians to take meaningful action to protect their kidney health. This call for action leads into World Kidney Day 2026, taking place on March 12, when the global community unites to promote prevention, early detection, and sustainable kidney care solutions.

One in 10 Canadians has kidney disease. There is no cure, and symptoms may not develop until permanent damage has occurred. There are currently over 50,000 people in Canada receiving life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure through dialysis or who are living with a kidney transplant.

“Kidney Health Month and World Kidney Day together create a powerful opportunity to spark nationwide awareness,” said Elizabeth Myles, National Executive Director of The Kidney Foundation of Canada.“With chronic kidney disease continuing to rise, we are urging Canadians to learn their risk and take steps now that safeguard lifelong kidney health.”

Canadians are encouraged to know the risk factors for kidney disease and to take action to get tested for kidney disease if they think they are at risk. Risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, being overweight or obese and having a family history of kidney disease.

The Kidney Foundation's risk awareness quiz asks 10 questions that provides insight and education about the risk factors for kidney disease. Visit kidney/risk to take the quiz. If you are at risk, ask your healthcare provider about simple blood and urine tests. These tests can help detect early signs of kidney problems and help you take steps to protect your kidney health.

Preventative measures can be taken – World Kidney Day calls these the 8 golden rules: Make sure your blood pressure and blood sugar are in control, eat a healthy diet, limit the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, avoid smoking, stay active, eat a healthy diet, and maintain a healthy fluid intake.

This year's World Kidney Day theme is Kidney Health for All: Caring for People, Protecting the Planet.

“Help us spread the word about kidney disease and encourage others to take action,” said Ms. Myles.“You can help by amplifying our kidney health messages through social media, staying aware and informed with our resources, getting involved in local events and activities, and if you have lived experience, consider sharing your experience with others.”

The Kidney Foundation offers a wide range of resources designed to educate, inform, and inspire engagement:



Why Kidney Disease Should Matter to You fact sheet

Learn more about how your kidneys work, the vital role they play in overall health and the impact of kidney disease.

Read more about real-life experiences from those affected by kidney disease, caregivers, researchers and healthcare professionals. Share your story to inspire and educate others.



The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the leading charity committed to eliminating the burden of kidney disease in Canada. The Foundation funds innovative research, advocates for improved access to high-quality care, increases public awareness of kidney health and organ donation, and provides education and support to the over 4.1 million Canadians affected by kidney disease. Learn more at

