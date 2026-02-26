South Africa: President Ramaphosa Institutes Naval Exercise Probe And Appoints Panel To Investigate

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instituted the probe related to the Exercise MOSI III Will of Peace (“the exercise”) and has appointed an investigative panel to be led by Justice B.M. Ngoepe as the Chairperson of the panel. Justice Ngoepe will be assisted by Justice K. Satchwell, Justice M.M. Leeuw and R. Adm (JG) P.T. Duze. The Panel will report directly to the President.

The instituting of the panel relates to the failure to heed the instruction by the President that the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran must no longer participate in the Chinese-led Exercise Will of Peace 2026 that took place in South African waters.

The relocation of the inquiry from the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans to the Presidency is to ensure an independent and timeous probe. The President is, in terms of section 202(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, the Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force.

The Panel will investigate and make recommendations in relation to the circumstances surrounding the exercise, the factors that may have contributed to the failure to observe the President's order, person or person's responsible and the consequences to follow.

The Panel will have the power to summon any member of the defence force and/or public service it needs, and to request for all documents, including classified documents, to fulfil its mandate.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the Panel must finish its work and report to the President within one (1) calendar month of its establishment.

The President may, on compelling cause shown, extend the period of the Panel's proceedings. Due to national security considerations the work of the Panel will be confidential.

President Ramaphosa may on the recommendation of the Panel and the Minister decide to publicise or not to publicise all or any portion of the outcomes of the Panel's investigation.

