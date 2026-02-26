Libby John
- Professor of Sustainability, University of Lincoln
Following a PhD in Edmonton, Alberta (field work in the Rocky Mountains) and a Killam post-doctoral Fellowship at the University of British Columbia (field work in the Yukon) I returned to work at Sussex in the UK as a Lecturer in Ecology. While continuing my passion for plant ecology and wild places I found a parallel passion for sharing the science of the natural world with others as a teacher and supervisor. I took on various leadership roles at Sussex and then when I moved to Lincoln was hugely privileged to become the founding Head of the School of Life Sciences in 2012. I then became Head of the College of Science in 2017, a role which gave me opportunities to work with inspirational colleagues from across the sciences and beyond. In 2023 I moved to my current part-time role as Dean of Sustainability, giving me time to become a Trustee of the incredible Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, explore the amazing county of Lincolnshire on my bike, and indulge my interests in plants and teaching.Experience
- 2017–2025 Professor, University of Lincoln
