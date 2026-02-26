Tom Garner

Senior Lecturer of Human Computer Interaction, Department of Computing, Sheffield Hallam University

Tom's research interest is in our relationships with computers, but also the effects that computers and digital technologies have on our relationships with each other - and how we might improve those relationships in all kinds of areas, from healthcare and education, to manufacturing and even human augmentation. Tom is a big advocate of mixed-methods research and is just as likely to 'wire up' participants as he is to talk with them. He has been fortunate to work with collaborators that include the Ministry of Defence, the NHS, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the European Science Foundation, and is enjoying telling everyone who will listen that his third monograph 'How the World Listens', is to be republished by Routledge as an audiobook.

2001–2001 Research Fellow, University of Portsmouth

Experience