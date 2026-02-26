Sara Fazeli is a PhD candidate at UNSW Sydney, in partnership with Natural Hazards Research Australia. Her research examines disaster preparedness, community resilience, and behavioural responses to floods and bushfires to inform risk reduction strategies and evidence-based policy and planning.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.