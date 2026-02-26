403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sara Fazeli
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Sara Fazeli is a PhD candidate at UNSW Sydney, in partnership with Natural Hazards Research Australia. Her research examines disaster preparedness, community resilience, and behavioural responses to floods and bushfires to inform risk reduction strategies and evidence-based policy and planning.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
- 2025 The University of New South Wales, PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment