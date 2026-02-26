Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Research Fellow, Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Nicholas Morieson is a Research Fellow at the Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University, Melbourne. He is the author of three books including Weaponizing Civilizationalism for Authoritarianism: How Turkey, India, Russia, and China Challenge Liberal Democracy (Palgave 2025).

  • 2021–present Research fellow, Deakin University
  • 2020 Australian Catholic University, PhD
  • 2013 Monash University, Master of International Relations
  • Non-Resident Fellow European Center for Populism Studies

