Nicholas Morieson
- Research Fellow, Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Nicholas Morieson is a Research Fellow at the Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University, Melbourne. He is the author of three books including Weaponizing Civilizationalism for Authoritarianism: How Turkey, India, Russia, and China Challenge Liberal Democracy (Palgave 2025).Experience
- 2021–present Research fellow, Deakin University
- 2020 Australian Catholic University, PhD 2013 Monash University, Master of International Relations
- Non-Resident Fellow European Center for Populism Studies
