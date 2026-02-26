Hazel Dalton
- Senior Research Fellow, Rural Health Research Institute, Charles Sturt University
Hazel Dalton is a Senior Research Fellow of Rural Public Health (Health Services) at the newly formed Rural Health Research Institute at Charles Sturt University in Orange, NSW, Australia. Her current interests are in public health, health services research, integrated care, rural health including primary care, mental health and health promotion.
She was formerly Research Leader and Senior Research Fellow at the University of Newcastle's Centre for Rural and Remote Mental Health (CRRMH) in Orange (2016-2022). She has managed research across mental health promotion, including the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program and collaborative approaches to community wellbeing; innovation in mental health service provision, including integrated care; and rural suicide prevention.Experience
- 2022–present Senior Research Fellow, Rural Health Research Institute, Charles Sturt University
