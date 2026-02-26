Azerbaijan Army Commemorates Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pursuant to the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a series of events were held to mark the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide across the troops (forces), Combined Arms Army, army corps, formations, military units of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as in the special educational institutions operating under the National Defense University and at the offices of military attaché representations accredited in foreign countries, the statement of the Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

The events commenced with a tribute to the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, and victims of the Khojaly genocide. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed under the accompaniment of a military band.

It was stated that following the return to power of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, national-level steps were taken to ensure that the tragedy received its proper legal recognition. By the decision of the Milli Majlis on February 24, 1994, February 26 was officially designated as the Day of the Khojaly Genocide.

The purposive activities of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as well as of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, to raise international awareness of the Khojaly tragedy were highlighted.

Within the series of commemorative events, at 17:00, the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide was honored with a minute of silence. Monuments of the genocide were visited, and lectures on the subject were delivered during civic-political training sessions. Additionally, photo exhibitions, literary compositions, and films were presented.