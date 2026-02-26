India NIA Arrests Two Operatives In 2025 Delhi Blast, Near Red Fort

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two 'operatives' who were allegedly involved in the November 10, 2025, blasts near the Delhi Red Fort have been arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmed Bhat, both from the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, had allegedly supplied weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blasts. Eleven people have so far been arrested by the agency. The Patiala house court, New Delhi, remanded the two accused to the custody of the NIA for 10 days.

The blast in Delhi killed 11 people and injured several others. Umer Un Nabi, the prime suspect, was also killed in the explosion. "As per the findings of the national counter-terror agency, the Delhi blast conspiracy was masterminded by Umer, along with other accused - Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, as well as five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators,” said an NIA release.“These nine men were arrested earlier from various locations in J&K and Haryana.”

Hind, a terror outfit, said the NIA. “Investigations have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies.” According to the agency, forensic analysis of the explosives used in the blast confirmed the presence of highly potent chemicals and that nearly 40 kg of ammonium nitrate was there in the car that exploded. The investigators said the explosion was carried out in panic after the authorities launched a multi-state crackdown on a“white-collar terror module.” Police in Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and other states also conducted raids and recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives and bomb-making material. ALSO READ



Zameer and Tufail, the 'overground workers' (who provide logistical support, cash and shelter to terrorists) were“engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition, intended for use against the Indian State.” The two were active overground workers of Ansar Ghazwat