New Lenovo Service Delivers Always-On Infrastructure: Premier Support Plus For Servers Powered By Proactive, AI-Driven S...

Lenovo today announced the availability of Lenovo Premier Support Plus for Servers, a new premium support offering designed to help enterprises reduce downtime, simplify IT operations, and keep mission-critical infrastructure always ready. Built for today's always-on environments, Premier Support Plus combines AI-driven proactive and predictive support, preventative maintenance, 24/7 access to Lenovo experts, and designated Service Engagement Managers to help organizations move from reactive issue resolution to proactive system care.

As digital operations continue to expand and infrastructure environments grow more complex, IT teams are under increasing pressure to maintain uptime while managing limited resources. Traditional, reactive support models can lead to extended outages, repeated issues, and unpredictable costs. Lenovo Premier Support Plus for Servers addresses these challenges by identifying potential issues early and resolving them before they impact business operations.

“With Premier Support Plus for Servers, Lenovo is helping customers stay ahead of potential infrastructure issues before they affect the business,” said John Stamer, Vice President & GM, Global Product & Sustainability Services at Lenovo.“By combining predictive intelligence, expert oversight, and rapid response, we're enabling organizations to protect uptime, reduce risk, and focus on innovation.”

Premier Support Plus for Servers is Lenovo's highest-tier support offering for enterprise server environments, building on the foundation of Lenovo Premier Support. The service is designed for Lenovo ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile servers and delivers intelligent support for organizations that depend on continuous availability. Key capabilities of Lenovo Premier Support Plus for Servers include:



Proactive and predictive support powered by AI-driven monitoring and Call Home automation, which detects potential issues early and automatically initiates support cases and parts dispatch.

Preventative maintenance through wellness dashboards, firmware health checks, and expert guidance to improve system health, reliability, and longevity.

24/7 expert assistance with a 4-hour onsite response objective for critical issues, helping ensure faster recovery and minimal disruption.

A designated Lenovo Service Engagement Manager who provides onboarding, ongoing reporting, and regular service reviews, serving as a single point of accountability.

Keep Your Drive, enabling customers to retain failed drives to maintain control of sensitive data and meet internal security and compliance requirements. Global service coverage across more than 75 markets, delivering consistent, enterprise-grade support worldwide.

“According to recent IDC research, customers are placing as much, if not more, emphasis on services capabilities as on product features when evaluating vendors,” says Rob Brothers, VP, Services, IDC.“It's not just the product, but the experience surrounding it that helps customers choose the right vendor for their needs. With the addition of Premier Support Plus, Lenovo is expanding its services portfolio, which is designed to enhance the overall Lenovo server experience.”

For customers with mission-critical environments where downtime is not an option, Lenovo also offers Committed Service Repair as an optional add-on. This enhanced service provides a 6-hour onsite repair commitment, delivering faster resolution for the most demanding operational needs.

Premier Support Plus combines predictive detection, preventative maintenance, and guided planning to keep infrastructure optimized and ready to scale. With designated account oversight from a Lenovo Service Engagement Manager, global coverage, and data retention controls through Keep Your Drive, customers gain consistent, transparent support they can trust. By shifting the burden of monitoring, maintenance, and escalation to Lenovo, IT teams can spend less time reacting to issues and more time driving strategic initiatives.

Premier Support Plus for Servers is part of Lenovo's broader services portfolio, which includes Lenovo Lifecycle Services which are designed to help customers plan, deploy, manage, optimize and evolve IT infrastructure with confidence.

To learn more about Lenovo Premier Support Plus for Servers, visit: .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Disclaimers

Committed Service Repair (CSR) service availability may vary by product and location. Refer to the Lenovo Locator Tool to see if CSR is available in your location.

Response time is a target, not a guaranteed commitment. For more information, see the Lenovo Data Center Services Agreement.

LENOVO, THINKSYSTEM and THINKAGILE are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Lenovo Group Limited. All rights reserved.

