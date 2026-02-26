Waning Customer Interest Prompts Lamborghini To Abandon EV Plans

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Luxury car maker Lamborghini has decided to cancel its plans to produce a fully electric supercar. The move comes after the company realized that its customers are not ready to give up traditional gasoline engines. Weak demand has forced the brand to rethink its electric vehicle strategy.

Almost three years ago, Lamborghini introduced the Lanzador concept. At the time, the model was presented as a bold step into the future of electric performance cars. The company initially planned to release a production version in 2028. However, as market conditions began to shift, the launch was delayed to 2029. Now, the project has been officially canceled, and development was halted at the end of 2025.

According to Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the decision was based on customer feedback. He explained that most Lamborghini buyers still strongly prefer cars powered by V8 or V12 engines. Interest in fully electric supercars, he said, is close to zero. For a brand known for powerful engines and emotional driving experiences, this lack of enthusiasm is a serious concern.

The company spent more than a year reviewing the situation. Management consulted dealers and listened carefully to loyal customers before reaching a final decision. Investing heavily in a product that buyers do not want would create financial risk. As a result, Lamborghini chose to stop the pure electric project rather than move forward with uncertain demand.

Although the fully electric Lanzador has been canceled, Lamborghini is not turning away from electrification completely. Instead, the company is shifting its focus to plug-in hybrid technology. A hybrid version of the Lanzador is now being prepared for release later this decade. This approach allows the brand to combine electric assistance with a traditional gasoline engine.

The same strategy applies to the next generation of the Lamborghini Urus. The popular SUV will not become a fully electric vehicle. Instead, it will continue as a plug-in hybrid. Lamborghini believes this solution balances environmental responsibility with customer expectations.

Across Europe, car manufacturers face increasing pressure to reduce emissions and move toward electric vehicles. However, Lamborghini argues that electric cars still lack the emotional sound and feel that define its identity. For now, plug-in hybrids offer a middle path.

By abandoning its full EV plans, Lamborghini has made it clear that customer preference remains its top priority. The brand is choosing evolution over revolution, ensuring that performance and passion remain at the heart of its future models. For companies like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) that have only electric models in their lineups, the only available option is to keep innovating and finding new ways to attract buyers.

