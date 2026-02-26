Syrian FM Discusses Ties, Refugee Return With EU Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Syrian Foreign Minister, Asaad Al Shaibani held talks in Damascus on Thursday with a European Union diplomatic delegation on prospects for advancing bilateral relations and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees.

The EU delegation, headed by Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the European External Action Service, Rosamaria GILI, reaffirmed the bloc's continued support for the Syrian government's efforts.

The delegation indicated that the EU is considering upgrading the level of its diplomatic representation in Damascus in the near future, alongside steps to reactivate prior agreements and gradually lift the suspension of certain provisions.

Discussions also focused on mechanisms to support the voluntary return of refugees, including a proposal to establish a joint committee to oversee the file.

The two sides further explored avenues for reconstruction and ways to encourage European institutions and banks to contribute to rebuilding efforts.