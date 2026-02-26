Iran Showdown Deepens Divide In Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Feb 26 (IANS) Republicans and Democrats sharpened their differences over Iran on Thursday, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune backed President Donald Trump's approach while House Democrats moved to force a vote on a resolution limiting any military action.

Thune, appearing on Fox News, said,“This president is committed to safer streets, to more money in the American people's pockets, and to new opportunities for Americans to get ahead.”

On foreign policy, he said,“I think that the president is preparing us to defend America's vital national security interests, both in that region and here at home... We cannot abide, we cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran... [President Trump] made that clear in his speech last night [and] I think that's something... that a big majority of Americans agree with.”

Thune added that the United States has“vital interests in that region” and said the President is pursuing“peace through strength by ensuring that America has the right assets in the right places at the right time, if necessary. Hopefully it won't be necessary. If the Iranians come to the table, I think there's potentially a deal that could be made there.”

At the same time, Democratic leaders in the House announced they would compel a vote on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie Iran War Powers Resolution when Congress reconvenes next week.

“As soon as Congress reconvenes next week, we will compel a vote of the full House of Representatives on the bipartisan Khanna-Massie War Powers resolution,” Democratic leaders said in a joint statement.

“This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran,” they said.

“We maintain that any such action would be unconstitutional without consultation with and authorisation from Congress. Next week, every Member will have the opportunity to go on the record as to whether they support military action against Iran absent Congressional approval.”

In the Senate, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for greater clarity from the administration as US and Iranian officials held talks in Geneva.

“The administration should come clean and tell the American people exactly what the goal is in Iran,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

“I've always said that confronting Iran and halting its nuclear ambitions requires a strategy, clarity, and transparency. But thus far, we are getting none of that from the administration. The American people deserve answers.”

Meanwhile, Senators Jacky Rosen and Dave McCormick introduced the bipartisan Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom, and Accountability Act to increase pressure on Tehran after internet blackouts and a crackdown on protests.

“The people of Iran have been forced to live under a repressive regime that has used censorship and internet blackouts to weaken efforts by its people to fight back,” Rosen said.

“Iran's future must be shaped by its people, who deserve to have their rights protected and free access to information.”

McCormick said the legislation“builds on America's efforts to stand with the Iranian people against a regime that is economically, militarily, and morally bankrupt.”