Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition Of Own Shares On 26 February 2026


2026-02-26 12:16:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ilkka Oyj Stock Exchange Release 26 February 2026, at 07:00 p.m. EET
Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 26 February 2026

Date 26 February 2026
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code ILKKA2
Amount, shares 2,688
Average price/share (EUR) 4.3256
Total cost (EUR) 11,627.21

After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of 94,543 treasury shares (ILKKA2).

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj
...

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
Ilkka Oyj in brief
 Ilkka is a marketing and technology company that offers professional, data and technology services in digital marketing and communications. The core of Ilkka's business is formed by the software company Liana, a pioneer in marketing and communication technology, and its Swedish subsidiary Ungapped; the leading expert in data-driven sales and marketing, Profinder; Finland's leading WordPress digital agency Evermade; Finland's leading social media marketing expert agency MySome; and the strategic B2B marketing partner Myynninmaailma. Our success relies heavily on knowing the entire purchase path and utilizing modern technology, data, and AI. Our international focus is particularly on Sweden and the emerging markets in the Middle East. The group's services are provided by approximately 330 marketing, technology, and data experts.

Attachment

  • ILKKA2_20260226 (2)

MENAFN26022026004107003653ID1110794973



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

