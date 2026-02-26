Delhi CM, City BJP Chief Highlight Govt's Achievements

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Continuing the Vikas Yatra series and marking the completion of one year of the Delhi government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, city BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj held a public outreach programme on Thursday.

Sachdeva stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a Sankalp Patra during elections, whereas other parties release a manifesto.

He said proudly that several of the commitments made during the elections have already been fulfilled, and the foundation for others has been laid.

The Delhi BJP chief added that for the BJP, a Sankalp Patra is not merely an election promise but a credible commitment to materialise plans.

He said that the expectations people had from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's government have been met within one year, giving citizens a sense of pride.

He recalled that when the lotus bloomed in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the path to a developed India passes through Delhi. Therefore, a developed Delhi is essential for a developed India.

Sachdeva said that today Delhi is progressing steadily on the path of development. He emphasised that it is now their duty to take news of these development works to every household.

The programme was coordinated by MP Yogendra Chandolia. Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh; Karol Bagh District President Virendra Babbar; New Delhi District President Ravindra Chaudhary; MLAs Satish Upadhyay, Harish Khurana, Neeraj Basoya, Anil Sharma, Shikha Rai, Umang Bajaj; District In-charge Vinay Rawat and Vinod Bacheti; Co–District In-charges Anil Bajpai and Rohitash Bidhuri; State office bearers Vikram Mittal, Abhishek Tandon, Gaurav Prashar and several other district officials were present.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj said that since Rekha Gupta's government was formed, there has been renewed enthusiasm among the public - an enthusiasm not just for victory but for development.

Development is progressing rapidly in the New Delhi parliamentary constituency as well. She stated that Rs 2,100 crore was announced in the Todapur meeting for Delhi Jal Board works; Rs 10 crore for Rajendra Nagar Assembly; Rs 128 crore for Malviya Nagar; and Rs 100 crore each for Greater Kailash and R.K. Puram Assembly constituencies.

Swaraj also mentioned that 14 Atal Canteens have been set up in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, providing nutritious meals to the poor at Rs 5.

Development projects include multi-storey parking in GK-1, desilting of the Baramullah drain to prevent waterlogging, the 400 Kusk Nala Bus Depot, and the launch of the Devi Bus from Lodhi Colony. Additionally, 139 Chhath Ghats have been developed, including 10 model Chhath Ghats.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that she was a party worker earlier and remains a worker even today - the only difference is the responsibility she now holds.

The government cannot afford to waste even a minute because it has received public blessings after 27 years of struggle. Fulfilling the expectations with which they have been entrusted with power is their primary responsibility, she said.

She stated that during the rule of Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, people had never heard of Rs 100 crore worth of work being undertaken in every assembly constituency. Today, however, at least Rs 100 crore worth of work is being carried out in each constituency.

“Whether it is MLAs, municipal councillors, or MPs, everyone is engaged in development-oriented politics. In 365 days, efforts have been made to address Delhi's essential needs - sewer systems, pipelines, Yamuna cleaning, pollution control, roads, and transport infrastructure,” she said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that, as this is a triple-engine government, whether funds are given to MPs, MLAs, or councillors, the results will reach the people because there is no competition for claiming credit.

She added that work is underway across Delhi to build 40-foot overbridges and several flyovers, and promised that every year, Delhi will appear transformed.