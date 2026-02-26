Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Proven VCT Plc: Transaction In Own Shares


2026-02-26 11:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ProVen VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
26 February 2026

ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 26 February 2026, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.
purchased		 Price paid
per share		 % of class
in issue
Ordinary shares of 10p each 2,833,886 58.33p 0.98%


Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820

-End


