Issue Of Equity

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

26 February 2026

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 16 September 2025 (the“Offer”), 2,252,686 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 26 February 2026 at offer prices ranging from 92.9p to 98.3p based on an unaudited net asset value of 92.9p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,252,686 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities on or around 3 March 2026.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 3,553,924 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 47,953,406 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Steve Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100