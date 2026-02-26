Net Asset Value(S)

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

26 February 2026

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the FWT share class as at 31 December 2025 was 92.9p per share.

For further information please contact:

Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100