PhD Candidate, Sociology, University of Minnesota

Daniel Cueto-Villalobos is a doctoral candidate in sociology at the University of Minnesota. His areas of focus include religion, race, and social movements. His doctoral dissertation examines how local congregations in Minnesota navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and engaged in racial justice work following the 2020 killing of George Floyd. Daniel is involved in a number of mixed-methods projects examining religion, inequality, and public life in the contemporary US. His work has been published in Social Problems, Sociology of Religion: A Quarterly Review, and the Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion. Daniel contributes regularly to The Society Pages and he has been featured on Minnesota Public Radio.

2019–present Sociology Doctoral Candidate, University of Minnesota Twin Cities



2022 University of Minnesota - Twin Cities, MA, Sociology 2019 New York University, BA, Metropolitan Studies

