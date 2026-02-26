Associate Professor of Family Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Kaylin Klie is an Associate Professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in the Departments of Family Medicine and Psychiatry. She is the Program Director of the Addiction Medicine Fellowship. Upon completion of her residency in Family Medicine and Fellowship in Addiction Medicine, she immediately set about creating a program that could address the complex biopsychosocial needs of pregnant women with substance use concerns.

Klie provides individuals with substance use disorder treatment in a safe and welcoming environment in which to receive integrated prenatal and substance use treatment. She founded the Denver Health OB Addiction Medicine clinic in October of 2015 and a similar clinic at the University of Colorado in 2018. In both locations, the providers strive to combine excellent prenatal and postpartum care with evidenced-based and comprehensive substance use assessment and treatment services, including medications for SUD treatment.

She continues in practice at University of Colorado in perinatal addiction (PeAR) Clinic, outpatient addiction medicine clinic at CeDAR (Center for Dependence, Addiction, and Recovery), and the Integrated Behavioral Health program. She is the Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at CeDAR. She enjoys teaching and speaking locally and nationally about caring for individuals, families and communities impacted by substance use.

–present Associate Professor of Family Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Experience