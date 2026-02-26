Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nadia Clarke Cordick

2026-02-26 10:04:25
  • PhD Student, Educational Studies, Lakehead University
I am currently completing a PhD in Educational Studies at Lakehead University, where my work focuses on Black educator well-being, Afrofuturism, and inclusive, justice-oriented pedagogy. I hold an MA in Social Justice with a specialization in Gender and Women's Studies from Lakehead University, a BEd from the University of Toronto, and a BA in English from York University.

Professionally, I have spent nearly two decades working across the education and wellness sectors. I teach in the Kinesiology Department at the University of Guelph-Humber, where I facilitate courses on stress management, meditation, and holistic wellness, as well as dual-credit courses at Humber Polytechnic for senior high-school students. Previously, I founded and led an educational-wellness consultancy that supported schools and community organizations with equity-based, trauma-informed programming. Earlier in my career, I taught in the York Region District School Board as a classroom teacher, literacy lead, and ESL/ELL specialist, working with diverse K–8 learners.

  • –present PhD Student & Educator, Lakehead University
  • Lakehead University, Educational Studies

