16.91% CAGR Puts RTLS In Healthcare Market At The Center Of Hospital Digital Transformation

What is the Substantial Advancement in RTLS in Healthcare?
The RTLS in healthcare market covers wireless, indoor tracking technologies, which leverage tags, sensors, and software to instantly locate, track, and manage assets, patients, & staff. Nowadays, the market is pushing immersive breakthroughs in hybrid systems, which integrate technologies to facilitate the right level of accuracy for particular needs. This further includes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) + Angle of Arrival (AoA), which facilitates high precision (10 cm to 1 m) with minimal power consumption.
What are the Major Drivers in the RTLS in Healthcare Market?
A vital driver is the greater adoption of RTLS in hospitals, which supports preventing theft and lowers time spent searching for equipment, enhancing ROI. Also, these healthcare providers are highly demanding real-time tracking of medical equipment, patients, and staff to improve workflows.You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
What are the Key Drifts in the RTLS in Healthcare Market?
- In August 2025, Sonitor and Tagnos partnered to integrate Sonitor's high-precision RTLS & Tagnos's workflow intelligence software to revolutionize asset tracking, patient flow, and staff safety. In July 2025, Canopy joined with Commure to foster assistance for Commure Strongline customers and ensure continued innovation in staff safety.
What is the Significant Challenge in the RTLS in Healthcare Market?
Many healthcare providers are facing limitations in the integration of RTLS with legacy hospital IT systems and workflows, which results in interoperability concerns. Somehow, monitoring patients and staff are developing issues about data security, privacy compliance, & potential breaches.
Regional Analysis
What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?
North America captured the largest share of the market, due to the numerous regional hospitals that are executing RTLS to monitor crucial equipment in real-time, lowering rental costs, loss, and equipment downtime. However, in California and Washington, real-time duress alerts in staff badges are becoming mandatory for workplace violence mitigation. Alongside, Ontario's provincial systems are highly combining RTLS in long-term care for wander management & automated fall detection.
For instance,
- In September 2025, Borda Technology & Plan Group collaborated to convey IoT Solutions for the new St. Paul's Hospital in Canada.
In the U.S., RTLS adoption in healthcare is driven by smart hospital infrastructure upgrades, asset tracking, patient flow optimization, and safety improvements using RFID, BLE, and UWB technologies. Integration with IoT and digital systems enhances operational efficiency and supports clinical workflows.
How did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?
In the coming era, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand fastest in the RTLS in healthcare market. Many investments in advanced hospitals and digital health
For instance,
- In September 2025, HID Global & InThing Corp joined to transfer real-time operational visibility across distinct manufacturing environments.
In China, RTLS growth is fueled by rapid healthcare digitization, government smart hospital initiatives, and expanding use of real-time tracking for assets, patients, and staff. Local technology development and rising demand for efficiency and safety create future opportunities across hospitals and eldercare facilities.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
Segmental Insights
By component analysis
Which Component Led the RTLS in Healthcare Market in 2024?
The hardware segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This primarily encompasses tags, badges, sensors, and readers for tracking assets & personnel. Extensive breakthroughs include smart tags those integrated into UWB, BLE, and RFID for maximum flexibility in various hospital circumstances, which enables a single device to be used for multiple use cases.
On the other hand, the software segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth. The widespread implementation is fueled by increasing ROI from inventory management, IoT integration, and the requirement for workflow enhancement. Current advanced platforms are facilitating cloud-based, HIPAA-secured solutions to assist hybrid architectures and enable easy, scalable deployment.
By application analysis
Why did the Asset Tracking & Management Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the asset tracking & management segment captured a dominant share of the RTLS in healthcare market. The use of real-time visibility enables tracking thousands of assets, which ensures that they are available when necessary and lowers loss. The exploration of novelty includes systems to track hand hygiene compliance by monitoring staff togetherness to sanitization stations, with certain facilities showing a 300% rise in hygiene adherence.
Whereas the patient tracking & safety segment will show the fastest growth. RTLS are increasingly offering instant, precise tracking, mitigating elopement, and securing vulnerable patients in conditions, such as dementia care & maternity wards. The market is extensively promoting novel, affordable solutions, which enable the utilization of standard iOS/Android devices as smart tags, which minimizes the requirement for expensive, promising wearables.
By deployment mode analysis
What Made On-premise Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?
The on-premise segment led with a major share of the RTLS in healthcare market in 2024. The emergence of stricter regulatory guidelines for managing patient information makes on-premise systems appealing, as they offer comprehensive control over data ownership & security. Giant organizations are preferring this deployment as tis provide minimal latency, which is crucial for real-time tracking in vital situations, reducing reliance on external networks or internet connectivity.
Furthermore, the cloud-based segment is predicted to expand rapidly. Its greater adoption is spurred by its higher scalability, minimal upfront capital expenditures, and remote accessibility. Upcoming latest solutions are widely using existing Wi-Fi 6 or BLE-enabled access points to lower the need for installing novel proprietary sensors. The market is pushing AI to evaluate historical movement data, estimate concerns in patient flow and improve staff allocation before difficulties occur.
By end-user analysis
Which End-User Led the RTLS in Healthcare Market in 2024?
In 2024, the public hospitals segment was dominant in the market in 2024. They are widely using RTLS to promote automation of clinical and administrative workflows, which supports handling bed capacity and lowering patient wait times. Ongoing major hardware investments to subscription-based models (SaaS) with cloud-based analytics are making it as easy for public institutions with reduced budgets to adopt these technologies. Also, RTLS assists in evolving heat maps of activity to find infection hotspots, while also automating hand hygiene compliance monitoring.
Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR. The adoption of RTLS in ASCs is fueled by a rise in the need for accurate tracking of surgical instruments & sterilization. They are using tags to attach to high-value, mobile equipment, like IV pumps, ventilators, portable X-ray units, and ultrasound machines, enabling staff to instantly deploy them via a dashboard, removing time spent searching.
By distribution channel analysis
How did the Direct Sales Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the direct sales segment held the biggest share of the RTLS in healthcare market. Many leading firms, such as Zebra Technologies, Securitas Healthcare, and CenTrak, are leveraging direct sales to reach substantial hospital chains and healthcare facilities to execute, install, and help complex RTLS infrastructures. This is further enabling the use of cloud-based software for rapid deployment, easy scalability across various facilities, & remote management.
On the other hand, the system integrators segment will register the fastest growth. Many of them are facilitating an end-to-end, clinical-grade locating platform by utilizing different technologies, like infrared, BLE, Wi-Fi, to offer room-level accuracy for assets and patients, by combining with over 100 IT systems. They are moving towards cloud-based, subscription-based models (RTLS-as-a-Service) that lower upfront hardware expenses and speed up deployment frequencies.Become a valued research partner with us -
What are the Recent Developments in the RTLS in Healthcare Market?
- In January 2026, Kontakt launched Patient Flow Agent, a patient flow orchestration solution to support hospitals in constraining length of stay, eliminating delays, etc. In December 2025, Kontakt launched a novel artificial intelligence agent to allow health systems to dynamically enhance room assignments for outpatient care and reveal additional patient capacity. In May 2025, Litum unveiled PathAware, an innovative forklift safety solution to lower collision challenges and raise operational awareness.
