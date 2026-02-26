Academics Celebrate Century Of First Turkological Congress

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A century ago, the First Turkological Congress laid the foundation for modern studies of Turkic languages, culture, and heritage.

The Congress focused on standardizing languages, reforming the alphabet, and encouraging cultural exchange, guiding the study of Turkic peoples for years to come.

To mark this important centenary, Azerbaijan has undertaken a series of initiatives highlighting the Congress's enduring influence on culture, education, and international collaboration among Turkic states, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijan National Library has hosted a scientific conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

The event titled "The First Turkological Congress: A Historic Milestone in the Cultural, Scientific and Spiritual Integration of Turkic Peoples", brought together prominent scholars, officials and public figures.

The conference was held in accordance with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's Action Plan, following the decree of the President of Azerbaijan on celebrating the centennial of the First Turkological Congress.

Opening the event, Director of the National Library, Professor Karim Tahirov, noted that the anniversary program includes the publication of the Congress proceedings (stenographic records) as well as a fundamental bibliography dedicated to the landmark gathering.

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov stressed that the Ministry has approved a comprehensive action plan to implement the presidential decree.

Throughout the year, a series of initiatives will be carried out, including the preparation of publications marking the 100th anniversary, the production of documentary and feature films, and the organization of events both in Azerbaijan and abroad, particularly at the country's cultural centers overseas, with the participation of leading scholars and intellectuals.

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, Gunay Afandiyeva described the First Turkological Congress as a pivotal moment in the history of Turkic peoples, a beginning, an effort and a leap forward for Turkism and the Turkic spirit.

She underlined that the establishment of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) at the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the creation of the Organization of Turkic States and TURKPA at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, alongside the founding of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, stand as vivid examples of the realization of ideas first voiced by intellectuals in Baku a century ago. She also highlighted ongoing efforts toward the formation of a common Turkic alphabet and the strengthening of cultural and literary unity among Turkic-speaking nations.

Addressing the conference via video link, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Professor Vilayat Guliyev, noted that the principal outcomes of the First Turkological Congress included the expansion of the transition to the Latin alphabet, the unification of terminology and orthography of Turkic languages, the strengthening of scientific cooperation, and the systematic study of Turkic cultures.

The event also featured the presentation of an electronic database titled "First Turkological Congress – 100" and a virtual exhibition prepared by the National Library's staff.

Among the speakers were Director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, Academician Nizami Jafarov; Member of Parliament, Professor Jala Aliyeva; Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies, Academician Govhar Bakhshaliyeva; Director of the Institute of Manuscripts, Academician Teymur Karimov; Director of the Institute of Linguistics, Professor Nadir Mammadli; and Editor-in-Chief of "Ədəbiyyat qəzeti", Azer Turan.

They spoke about the historical and scientific significance of the First Turkological Congress.

The conference concluded with a visit to a traditional book exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress.

Note that the First Turkological Congress, convened in Baku between February 26 and March 6, 1926, brought together 131 delegates representing the Turkic-speaking Soviet republics, Russia, and Turkiye.

The primary aim of the congress was to promote the systematic study of Turkic languages, history, and culture, placing special focus on the adoption of a common Latin-based alphabet.

Addressing the linguistic, cultural, and educational issues confronting Turkic communities, the gathering is regarded as a landmark event in the cultural history of the Turkic world, laying the foundations for modern Turkological scholarship.