Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Banks' Net Foreign Assets Soar 1.2 Times

Azerbaijani Banks' Net Foreign Assets Soar 1.2 Times


2026-02-26 09:07:11

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

As of February 1 this year, the net foreign assets of banks in Azerbaijan amounted to 26.648 billion manat (approximately 15.7 billion US dollars), AzerNEWS reports. According to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA), this represents an increase of...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN26022026000195011045ID1110794186



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search