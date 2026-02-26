MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TMX Group Welcomes International Mining Community to PDAC 2026 Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) are proud sponsors of PDAC 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - TMX Group, (TSX: X) the global exchange leader in mining, is a proud sponsor of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) International Convention, taking place from March 1-4 in Toronto.

"As the global exchange leader for mining, home to nearly 50% of the world's public mining companies, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange are proud to support PDAC 2026, the industry's premier event," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "Each year, we look forward to welcoming delegates from across the global ecosystem and furthering our commitment to fostering the growth of the sector and facilitating conversations that shape the future of mining finance."

TSX and TSXV will engage with companies, investors, and industry stakeholders through a range of high-profile activities at PDAC. The Exchanges will facilitate and host fireside chats, panel discussions, and industry roundtables with delegations from Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America, Europe and other emerging international jurisdictions. TSX and TSXV representatives will also be available at the Investors Exchange at booth #2917.

The Exchanges will host market open and close ceremonies throughout the conference:



Friday, February 27: PDAC market close

Monday, March 2: North American Mining Delegation market open

Monday, March 2: International Mines Ministers Summit market close

Tuesday, March 3: LatAm Mining Delegation market open Wednesday, March 4: Australian Mining Delegation market open

As at December 31, 2025, the Exchanges were home to 1,073 mining issuers, with a combined market capitalization of over $1.1 trillion. In 2025, TSX and TSXV mining issuers completed 1,429 financing transactions, raising $16 billion in equity capital. For more information, visit tsx/mining.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

