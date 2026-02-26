Gujarat Allocates Rs 7,690 Cr For Women & Child Welfare Sector

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, an allocation of Rs 7,690 crore has been made for the Women and Child Welfare sector to further strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Suposhit Bharat'. A press conference was held in Gandhinagar, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Manisha Vakil, to provide detailed insights regarding it.

Infrastructure Boost for Anganwadi Centres

According to a press release, a provision of Rs 360 crore has been made for building 2,000 new Anganwadi centres to enhance infrastructure. Anganwadi centres will be built on a 'Child-Friendly' concept, featuring modern amenities such as modular furniture, RO machines, LED TV screens, and rainwater harvesting.

Enhanced Nutritional Programs

Doodh Sanjivani Scheme will be expanded to cover 53 blocks in tribal areas. A provision of Rs 38.64 crore has been made to enhance the nutritional value of milk by increasing its fat content from 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent, and to 4.5 per cent based on a pilot project in Narmada, Dahod and Dang districts.

As per the release, Rs 16 crore has been allocated for 'Poshan Sangam' programs to intensify home-based care and regular health assessments for underweight children.

Strengthening Monitoring and Transparency

A 'Poshan Pragati and Inspection Centre' will be set up to ensure rigorous monitoring of Anganwadi services and nutrition levels.

To enhance transparency and oversight, an AI-powered image processing system has been implemented for tracking Anganwadi attendance. As a measure to strengthen monitoring and prevent misuse, QR codes will be placed on Take Home Ration (THR) packets for seamless digital tracking, said the release.

Empowering Adolescent Girls

An allocation of Rs 1.03 crore has been made for the 'Balika Panchayat' scheme, aimed at developing leadership qualities in adolescent girls and raising awareness about Panchayati Raj and child rights. As per the release, outstanding Balika Panchayats at the Taluka, District, and State levels will be felicitated.

Rakesh Shankar, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, along with senior departmental officials, was present at the press conference. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)