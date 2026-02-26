KEEN Continues To 'Run For The Trails'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After the successful launch of its Seek trail runner, the innovative shoemaker is building out its Consciously Created trail running line-up.

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEEN Inc.'s (KEEN) Consciously Created trail running movement continues to grow following the launch of its new trail running category which features Seek, the brand's first trail runner, and its latest innovation, Roam - an adaptive trail runner for gravel, dirt, and road.

“Trail running was a natural progression for KEEN,” says Shaun Bohnsack, VP of performance footwear at KEEN.“We've been consciously creating durable, comfortable shoes for the trail for over 22 years – innovating materials and construction methods to get lighter and faster, with less impact on the planet. We're taking that same trail DNA, and our signature durability and comfort, to make trail running more accessible to our fans – creating trail running footwear for different terrain and performance goals.”

KEEN's innovation team spent nearly two years developing the Seek trail runner – insight that was used to start building out KEEN's trail running offering. While Seek delivers maximal comfort and pinnacle performance, Roam, the brand's latest release, is a versatile, daily trainer that can span all terrain. Both trail running models were Consciously Created with enhanced durability, as they share the same high-abrasion formulation of KEEN rubber -- independently tested by Heeluxe to be about twice as durable as a typical trail running shoe. They also both offer KEEN's signature roomy forefoot with plenty of space for toes to naturally splay.

Seek technical features include:



Longer-lasting, high-energy QuantumFoamX midsole blends a soft feel with explosive energy return for springy cushioning that makes runs more fluid.

4mm high-abrasion rubber lugs provide incredible durability and traction, rated by Heeluxe to last 1488 km until worn smooth.

A lower 6mm heel-to-toe drop and a wider forefoot, which allows for a more natural foot strike, positioning the feet for proper splay on the trail.

Lightweight, engineered upper with durable overlays and enhanced breathability zones.

Pre-molded TPU heel counter and lockdown-knit fit hold the foot snugly in place for fast movement on the trail.

The sole is attached to the upper with water-based adhesives for a durable, solvent-free bond that avoids harmful chemicals.

Stretch-knit collar keeps debris out with a padded tongue for enhanced comfort.

Lace garage parks laces for a quieter on-trail experience.

Reflective laces for visibility with a weave that helps keep laces tied.

Eco Anti-Odor made with natural probiotics that are safe for the environment.

Light in weight at (men's) & 8.75oz (women's) Stack height of (men's) & 36mm (women's)

Roam technical features include:



High-performance QuantumFoam midsole – a balance of comfort, responsiveness, and durability for any terrain.

3mm abrasion-resistant rubber lugs provide incredible durability and traction, rated by Heeluxe to last over 1500 km until worn smooth.

A lower 6mm heel-to-toe drop and wider forefoot allow for a more natural foot strike and toe splay.

Aggressive 3mm tread pattern optimized for gravel, dirt, and road.

Asymmetrical abrasion-resistant heel strike zone in the outsole for enhanced durability and comfort.

Abrasion-resistant synthetic upper is light and breathable while standing up to everyday wear.

The sole is attached to the upper with water-based adhesives for a durable, solvent-free bond that avoids harmful chemicals.

Reflective laces for visibility with a weave that helps keep laces tied.

Eco Anti-Odor made with natural probiotics that are safe for the environment.

Light in weight at (men's) & 8.15oz (women's) Stack height of (men's) & 36mm (women's)



Seek ($230/CAD) and Roam ($190/CAD) are available in men's and women's sizing at and at select retailers.

About KEEN

Family-owned and values-led for over 20 years, KEEN is striving to make the most original, durable, Consciously Created footwear on the planet and using its business to do good.

In 2003, KEEN started a revolution with the introduction of the original hybrid sandal, the Newport – combining the openness of a water sandal with the toe protection of a rugged shoe. KEEN has continued to create industry-changing innovation for life outside on trails, jobsites, sidewalks, and water. Its Targhee IV hiking boot was awarded a Best Invention of 2024 by Time Magazine for its revolutionary durability. KEEN has been PFAS free since 2018 and is taking everything it knows as a conscious shoemaker and putting it in service of people and the planet – sharing its sustainable innovations to do more good together. Learn more at

Media Contact

Jordan Blumberg, Strategic Objectives, ...