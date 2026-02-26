Changes In The Management Board Of AS Tallink Grupp

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallink Grupp (the“Group”) has elected Peep Jalakas as the new Chairman of the Management Board. The term of office of Mr. Jalakas will commence on 6 April 2026 and will last for three years.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has resolved to recall Margus Schults from the Management Board with effect from 27 February 2026. He will continue in his role as Managing Director of Tallink Silja Oy.

Peep Jalakas joined SEB Bank in 2006 and has held several senior management positions since 2010, including serving as Head of Corporate Banking and Head of Credit. Since 2023, he has been a Member of the Management Board of SEB Bank and Head of Corporate Banking.

Peep Jalakas and persons closely associated with him do not hold any shares in the Group.

“Tallink Grupp is a strong and sustainable international company with a solid market position and long-standing experience that provide a firm foundation for further development. Today's decision of the Supervisory Board to appoint Peep Jalakas as the new Chairman of the Management Board confirms our clear ambition to continue the company's strategic growth, strengthen our competitiveness in a changing economic environment, and create long-term value for our shareholders,” commented Enn Pant, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Tallink Grupp.

The current Chairman of the Management Board, Paavo Nõgene, will continue as a member of the Management Board of the Group until the expiry of his term of office on 23 May 2026.

As of 6 April 2026, the Management Board of the Group will comprise: Peep Jalakas (Chairman of the Management Board), Harri Hanschmidt, Elise Nassar, Piret Mürk-Dubout and Paavo Nõgene (until 23 May 2026).

