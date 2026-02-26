Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Launches“Genius Plan”,A Structured Digital Asset Management Strategy Amid BTC Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL, or the“Company”), today announced the launch of a structured digital asset management strategy - the“Genius Plan”, designed to establish a disciplined Bitcoin (BTC) allocation and capital recycling framework, as global markets focus on Bitcoin's sharp decline and investor sentiment rapidly shifts toward fear, which clears the way for AEHL's BTC deployment.

With BTC retreating from recent highs to nearly half its peak value, the Company views the current market zone as a strategically compelling entry opportunity. The“Genius Plan” represents not only an evolution of AEHL's strategic treasury reserves and capital management framework, but also the potential emergence of a new crypto-equity linkage model between Wall Street and the digital asset ecosystem. The Company believes this initiative may inject renewed confidence into the currently subdued BTC market and serve as a guiding beacon for traditional capital entering the digital asset space.

AEHL believes that during periods of extreme market volatility, long-term outcomes are not determined by short-term emotional reactions, but by rigorous data analysis and structured execution systems.

The“Genius Plan” will be implemented in five core phases:

Step One: Establish Strategic Positioning

The Company will initiate its strategy with a $1 million BTC purchase as its starting position, executing an initial one-time acquisition. Subsequent purchases will be conducted in tranches rather than through a single concentrated allocation, gradually building a structured BTC holding framework.

On February 27, the Company will announce the first objective approved by its Board of Directors. Through phased accumulation, each tranche will create an independent cost anchor, providing a clear and disciplined basis for future strategic execution.

Step Two: Activate the“Genius Harvester” Mechanism

When the market price rises 1% relative to a specific cost anchor, the system will trigger a predefined partial-sale mechanism. For example, if a $1 million position appreciates to $1.01 million, the Company would sell $10,000 worth of BTC.

This mechanism is designed to break down consolidation phases and high-volatility environments into quantifiable and executable trading units. By repeatedly capturing small wave movements, the Company aims to accumulate incremental gains - building layer upon layer - rather than passively waiting for a single“tsunami” move.

Step Three: Launch the“Genius Recycler” Mechanism

Fifty percent of realized gains generated through the“Genius Harvester” will be specifically allocated toward the Company's share repurchase program. Subject to Board authorization and applicable regulatory frameworks, the repurchase program will serve as a core pathway in AEHL's shareholder return structure.

AEHL believes that if realized gains do not ultimately return to and reinforce shareholder value, capital strategy loses its fundamental meaning.

Step Four: From“Zombie Holding” to Dynamic Management

AEHL emphasizes that it does not intend to become a passive holder that fails to realize gains during upswings and simply absorbs losses during downturns. Long-term conviction does not conflict with phased realization. Discipline does not contradict strategic vision.

The Company chooses to rely on data-driven models rather than emotion-driven decision-making.

Step Five: Real-Time Transparency

Management stated that relevant holdings and strategy execution data will be disclosed in real time through official channels including X, Momo, Tiger Trade, Snowball, LinkedIn, Weibo, and Rednote, ensuring transparency and timely communication with global investors.

Ms. Tingting Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, commented:“We are committed to building a structured capital loop connecting digital assets and equity markets: Financing → Digital Asset Allocation → Profit Realization → Share Repurchase → Enterprise Value Enhancement → Refinancing.

Markets may swing violently, but companies must maintain structural clarity. We do not wait for miracles, nor do we rely on belief. We establish rules - and act within those rules - harvesting irregular waves one by one.”

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited engages in energy infrastructure solutions through natural gas power generation via its wholly owned subsidiary AEHL US LLC (“AEHL US”) and holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the consumer and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“could,”“intend,”“target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

