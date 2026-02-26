Palmeiras Stays Top As Ancelotti Scouts The Brasileirão

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Palmeiras beat Fluminense 2-1 with goals from Vitor Roque and Allan to reach 10 points and hold the Brasileirão lead after four rounds, level with São Paulo on points but ahead on goal difference. - Brazil national team coach Carlo Ancelotti watched Cruzeiro draw Corinthians 1-1 at the Mineirão, scouting players ahead of his March 16 squad announcement for pre–World Cup friendlies against France and Croatia. - Defending champions Flamengo, Botafogo, and Bahia all had matches postponed, leaving Round 4 incomplete with three games still to play.

From a VIP box at the Mineirão, Carlo Ancelotti sat beside national team director Rodrigo Caetano on Wednesday night, four months before the World Cup kicks off. Below him, Cruzeiro and Corinthians drew 1-1. Around the country, the Brasileirão's fourth round delivered five more results separating early contenders from clubs already staring up from the wrong end of the table.

Palmeiras Mean Business Early

At Arena Barueri, Palmeiras needed just ten minutes to take control against Fluminense. Vitor Roque drew a foul from goalkeeper Fábio in the sixth minute and converted the penalty himself. Four minutes later, Allan completed a solo run from the right flank, cutting inside two defenders before firing into the net.

Fluminense, rotating ahead of their Carioca semifinal against Vasco, pulled one back through Lucho Acosta before halftime. The second half was intense - Vitor Roque hit the crossbar, Ramón Sosa struck the post - but goalkeeper Carlos Miguel preserved the lead. Abel Ferreira was sent off after the final whistle for protesting, but his team left with all three points and a seven-goal difference keeping them above São Paulo at the summit.

Ancelotti's Scouting Mission

Ancelotti's presence underlined what everyone in Brazilian football knows: the March 16 squad announcement will be the closest yet to his final World Cup list. Cruzeiro's Matheus Pereira gave him something to think about, opening the scoring with a clinical finish at nine minutes. Corinthians equalized late through João Pedro Tchoca's header from a Rodrigo Garro corner in the 81st minute.

The draw left Cruzeiro in 18th with just two points - a worrying start for a squad with several international-caliber players under Tite. Corinthians sit third with seven points, unbeaten under Dorival Júnior.

Around the Grounds

São Paulo maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-0 win at Coritiba. The only goal came from a penalty converted by Cauly after a bizarre incident: Coritiba's Morisco fouled Tapia in the box and then punched the Chilean midfielder, earning an immediate red card after the VAR review.

In Porto Alegre, Grêmio came from behind to beat Atlético Mineiro 2-1, climbing five places to eighth. Noriega and Marlon - with a long-range strike - scored for the hosts, who played most of the match with a man advantage. Atlético remain winless in 16th place.

Red Bull Bragantino and Athletico Paranaense drew 1-1 in Bragança Paulista, both sitting on seven points. And in Belém, newly promoted Remo held Internacional to a 1-1 draw after capitalizing on a goalkeeper error from Rochet. Inter remain in the relegation zone with just two points.

Three matches - Bahia vs. Chapecoense, Botafogo vs. Vitória, and Flamengo vs. Mirassol - were postponed due to schedule conflicts. With the World Cup four months away and state semifinals this weekend, Brazilian football is running on multiple tracks. Ancelotti, at least, seems to be watching all of them.