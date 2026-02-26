Eugene Malthouse

Research Fellow, Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics, University of Nottingham

Eugene is currently a Research Fellow at the Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics at the University of Nottingham. He was awarded a PhD in Psychology from the University of Warwick in 2024.

His research mainly focuses on the role of our early life experiences in shaping wellbeing, prosociality, and pro-environmental behaviour throughout our lives.

