Eugene Malthouse
- Research Fellow, Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics, University of Nottingham
Eugene is currently a Research Fellow at the Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics at the University of Nottingham. He was awarded a PhD in Psychology from the University of Warwick in 2024.
His research mainly focuses on the role of our early life experiences in shaping wellbeing, prosociality, and pro-environmental behaviour throughout our lives.Experience
- –present Research Fellow, Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics, University of Nottingham
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment