Fredrik NG Andersson
- Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Lund University
Fredrik NG Andersson is Associate Professor at the Department of Economics, Lund University. He holds a Ph.D. from Lund University. In his thesis he developed econometric methods for the study of short and long run growth cycles. His recent research covers topics such as the short and long run effects of financial crises on economic growth and economic institutions, monetary policy and the credit cycle, and long run economic growth cycles. He is also engaged in public debate in Sweden on the tension between the Riksbank's inflation targeting and rising private debt levels and property pricesExperience
- –present Professor, Department of Economics, Lund University
