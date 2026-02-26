Cannara Announces Graduation To The Toronto Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“ Cannara”,“the Company”,“ us” or“ we”) (TSXV: LOVE ) (OTCQX: LOVFF ) (FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to graduate (the " Uplisting ") from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). "Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in Cannara's evolution as a public company," said Zohar Krivorot, Founder and CEO of Cannara. "This achievement enhances our market visibility and liquidity while broadening our accessibility to institutional investors. It reflects the progress we have made as an organization and our commitment to building long-term shareholder value as we continue executing on our growth strategy." In connection with the Uplisting, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of the market on March 2, 2026, under the trading symbol "LOVE". Concurrently, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV effective March 2, 2026. To celebrate this milestone, Cannara will have the honour of opening the market at the TSX on March 17, 2026. TD Cowen Coverage Initiation The Company is also pleased to announce that TD Cowen has initiated coverage on Cannara as of February 24, 2026. TD Cowen's research report on Cannara is available through their platform. Please note that any opinions or forecasts regarding the Company made by TD Cowen are theirs alone and neither represent the opinions or forecasts of Cannara or its management, nor imply that the Company endorses or approves such information, conclusions, or recommendations. CONTACT

ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE ) (OTCQX: LOVFF ) (FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.



