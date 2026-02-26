403
Albanese Faces Backlash After Comment on Child Abuse Advocate
(MENAFN) Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, apologised after describing sexual abuse survivor and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame as “difficult,” clarifying that he intended the comment to reflect the challenges she has faced.
During a one-word response game, Albanese used the adjective to characterise Tame, who has been widely recognised for her advocacy on behalf of survivors of child sexual abuse.
Tame, 31, responded sharply, saying the remark was “misogynist's code for a woman who won't comply. History tends to call her 'courageous'.”
Albanese later apologised, stating he was sorry “if there was any misinterpretation” and added that Tame “has had a very difficult life, but she deserves great credit for turning that into a benefit for others.”
Despite the apology, Tame dismissed it hours later on Instagram, writing: “Spare me the condescension, old man. We all know what you meant.”
Greens leader Larissa Waters criticised the prime minister on X, calling the remark “completely unwarranted.” She added: “Labelling women as difficult won't silence us. It won't stop us speaking truth to power. Next time try 'unbreakable' or 'warrior' or 'fierce', Prime Minister.”
During the rapid-response quiz, Albanese also described Donald Trump as “president,” the new opposition coalition leader Angus Taylor as “leader,” and One Nation head Pauline Hanson as “divisive.” He called Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a “grub,” drawing laughter from the audience.
Tame earned the Australian of the Year award for her efforts to overturn Tasmanian laws that had prohibited sexual abuse survivors from speaking publicly about their experiences.
