SOF Plant Explosives In Russian Rear And Blow Up Enemy Infiltration Route

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram.

“A group of Special Operations Forces entered enemy rear areas, planted explosives, and blew up the enemy's infiltration route. The special operation was carried out by one of the Special Operations Forces units in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector,” the report said.

Aerial reconnaissance detected the enemy's route with accumulation points.

“In accordance with METT-TC, it was decided that conducting a classic ambush posed an increased risk to the special forces group. Instead, the special operations forces infiltrated the enemy's rear, planted explosives at the staging areas, and safely exfiltrated,” the military said.

As a result, the enemy was exterminated, and its infiltration route in this section of the front was cut off.

As reported by Ukrinform, Special Operations Forces struck the storage site of the Russian Iskander operational-tactical missile complex and the Rubicon unit's piloting point.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine