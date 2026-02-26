Russians Damage Energy Facilities In Vinnytsia Region During Massive Shelling
"Unfortunately, we have damage to energy infrastructure facilities. But as of now, there are no power outages in the region as a result of the shelling. Only scheduled household power outages are in effect - two and a half shifts," Zabolotna said.
According to her, about 40 residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the attack in Vinnytsia region. The buildings suffered significant damage.Read also: Energy facility damaged in Odesa region due to enemy attack
Earlier, it was reported that about 20 houses were destroyed.
In total, five cruise missiles and 18 UAVs were detected in the region's airspace during the massive attack.
As reported by Ukrinform, a woman was injure in Vinnytsia region on February 26 during a massive missile and drone attack.
Illustrative photo
