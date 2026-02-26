I-ON DIGITAL CORP. ELIMINATES $1.2 MILLION IN DEBT THROUGH MARKET-PRICED Ionau AND Pmusd SETTLEMENT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI ), a U.S.-based real-world-asset (RWA) infrastructure company focused on regulated digital asset banking and gold-backed tokenization, today announced the full retirement of more than $1.2 million in outstanding debt and accrued interest through a market-based settlement utilizing its proprietary gold-backed digital asset, IONau and its treasury-backed stablecoin pmUSD.

The obligation was extinguished through the transfer of IONau tokens priced at prevailing LBMA spot gold rates - a fully executed, mark-to-market transaction that underscores IONau's real-world liquidity, pricing transparency, and balance sheet functionality. Upon settlement, the IONau were converted into pmUSD stablecoins and deployed into the institutional-grade yield and lending infrastructure of RAAC, powered by the modular digital asset framework developed by Instruxi. Within this ecosystem, pmUSD participates in structured liquidity pools and on-chain lending strategies designed to generate transparent, auditable yield while maintaining gold-referenced value integrity. The creditor's acceptance of IONau as full and final settlement represents a completed corporate finance transaction - demonstrating that IONau is not a theoretical token model, but a functioning, interoperable digital gold instrument embedded within a scalable DeFi and real-world asset infrastructure stack. (source: I-ON Digital Corp. Form 8-K SEC Filing, February 16, 2026)

A DIGITAL ASSET PERFORMING LIKE GOLD - AND FUNCTIONING LIKE CAPITAL

IONau is I-ON's flagship gold-backed digital asset, pegged to the value with one troy ounce of gold based on LBMA benchmarks, backed in-situ gold reserves. Designed to combine hard-asset collateralization with blockchain-secured issuance, IONau enables programmable settlement, transparent reporting, and treasury-grade flexibility.

“We are demonstrating that tokenized gold is operational capital,” said Carlos X. Montoya, Chief Executive Officer of I-ON Digital Corp.“Retiring over $1.2 million of corporate debt using IONau at market pricing validates its economic credibility. This is balance-sheet execution.”

POSITIONED AT THE INTERSECTION OF GOLD AND REGULATED DIGITAL FINANCE

I-ON Digital continues to expand its Digital Asset Platform (DAP), purpose-built to support compliant RWA token issuance, proof-of-reserves transparency, gold-backed treasury strategies, and institutional integrations. With increasing institutional focus on RWA tokenization and stablecoin infrastructure, management believes the Company is strategically positioned at the convergence of commodity markets and regulated digital finance.

“Gold has anchored monetary systems for centuries,” Montoya added.“By bringing it onto compliant blockchain rails, we are enabling it to function not only as a store of value, but as programmable financial infrastructure.”

ABOUT I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) is a U.S.-based digital asset infrastructure company focused on real-world-asset tokenization, regulated gold-backed digital instruments, and digital asset banking services. The Company's platform enables institutions to digitize, tokenize, manage, and distribute physical and in-situ assets within compliant, treasury-grade frameworks.

