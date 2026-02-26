HP Minister On Police Standoff: Follow Legal Procedures, Professionalism

Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil (Retd), Health Minister of Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday stressed the need for professionalism and adherence to legal procedures following the high-voltage late-night standoff between teams of Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police in Shimla on February 25.

Speaking to ANI, Shandil said discipline and respect for the law are the fundamental principles of any armed or police force. "I have myself been associated with the armed forces, where discipline is the basic credo. In any arrest, police must follow established legal procedures and professionalism," he stated.

Minister Stresses Due Process

The minister said an FIR had been registered by Shimla Police at Chirgaon police station in connection with the incident. However, he maintained that the Himachal Police did not obstruct the movement of the youths detained by the Delhi Police after transit remand was granted. "I don't think our police denied their movement. They were not stopped after the transit remand. The Shimla Police cooperated and did not oppose taking them away," Shandil said, adding that in a federal system, any action perceived to be against the law is bound to raise objections.

Referring to the circumstances leading to the confrontation, Shandil said the matter could have been resolved amicably had due procedures been followed and senior officials intervened in time. He also noted that members of the Himachal cabinet were in the national capital during the earlier protest linked to the case.

Legal Action Planned

The Minister further informed that the state government would issue notices to the Delhi Police, as Shimla Police had registered an abduction case against the visiting team and sought cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Incident Background

The controversy stems from an incident in which a Delhi Police team allegedly picked up three individuals from a resort in Shimla district, prompting intervention by Himachal Police and subsequent legal proceedings. The incident has triggered political reactions in the state, with both governments expected to examine the sequence of events and inter-state policing protocols. (ANI)

