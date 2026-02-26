BREAKING: WEF Chief Børge Brende Resigns After Probe Into Epstein Contacts

WEF Chief Børge Brende ResigBørge Brende has resigned as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum after an independent review examined his past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein. Brende said it was the right time to step down after 8.5 years.

Børge Brende has stepped down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. He announced his decision on Thursday, a few weeks after the organisation launched an independent investigation into his past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende said his time at the Forum had been“profoundly rewarding” and added that he believed it was the right moment for the organisation to continue its work without distraction.

Information released by the U.S. Justice Department showed that Brende attended three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with him by email and text message. These disclosures led to closer scrutiny and prompted the independent review by outside counsel.

Brende, who became president of the Forum in 2017 and previously served as Norway's foreign minister, did not mention Epstein directly in his resignation statement.

In a separate statement, the Forum's co-chairs, Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, said the independent review had concluded. According to them, investigators found no additional concerns beyond what had already been publicly disclosed.

The World Economic Forum is based in Geneva and is known for organising the annual global meeting in Davos.

Interim leadership and transition plan

Following Brende's departure, Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO. The Forum's Board of Trustees will supervise the leadership transition and begin the process of selecting a permanent successor.

Officials said the aim is to ensure stability and allow the organisation to continue its global economic and policy work during the transition period.