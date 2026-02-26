Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s Qatar Biomedical Research Institute Opens Applications for Annual Summer Research Program

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, February 24, 2026: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) has opened applications for its 10th Summer Research Program (SRP), offering undergraduate students the opportunity to engage in cutting-edge, faculty-led research.

Scheduled to take place from May 31 to July 16, 2026, the seven-week intensive program will bring together students from institutions across Qatar to exchange ideas while actively contributing to research that addresses national priorities covering precision medicine, disease prevention, and improved healthcare outcomes. Participants will benefit from QBRI’s faculty mentorship and access to state-of-the-art facilities. Additionally, applicants can align their research interests to topics across QBRI’s Diabetes Research Center, Translational Oncology Research Center, or Neurological Disorders Research Center.

In keeping with previous editions, the program will bolster professional development by offering seminars and workshops that target critical skills needed for successful careers in scientific research. Participants will also have the chance to engage with the wider QBRI community and absorb insights in a diverse range of biomedical fields.

Throughout the program, activities will cover key areas including autism, cancer, and diabetes, conditions of significant relevance to Qatar and the wider region. By combining intensive mentorship, real-world contributions, and strong institutional support, the SRP strengthens national research capacity by preparing and empowering the next generation of biomedical research leaders.

Commenting on the SRP, Dr. Vladimir Katanaev, Acting Executive Director and Scientific Director of Translational Oncology Research Center, QBRI, stated: “Over the past decade, the Summer Research Program has helped cultivate a vibrant research community by giving students early exposure to rigorous, hands-on scientific inquiry. Initiatives like this are critical to opening pathways for research-focused careers, building the state’s capacity in this field and preparing the next generation of biomedical research leaders to drive innovation and scientific excellence.”

SRP applicants must be enrolled in an undergraduate program in a biological or medical-related science and hold a minimum GPA of 3.0. Applications must be submitted by March 10, 2026.



