403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Umrah, Families, and Early Eid Bookings Define Ramadan 2026 Travel, Wego Data Finds
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), tracks Ramadan 2026 travel patterns among Saudi residents, reflecting sustained demand for Umrah travel, family-led domestic movement, and earlier planning for post-Ramadan trips.
As Ramadan approaches, Wego data shows that travel behaviour in Saudi Arabia is shaped primarily by spiritual priorities and family connectivity, with search activity centred on Umrah bookings, inter-city domestic travel, and advance planning for Eid-period trips.
Umrah Anchors Ramadan Travel Demand
Umrah remains the primary driver of Ramadan travel activity in Saudi Arabia. Wego data indicates that searches for accommodation in Makkah and Madinah have increased by 20.67% and 25.16% respectively compared to Ramadan 2025, with demand peaking during the middle and final weeks of the holy month.
Hotel booking behaviour shows a strong preference for properties located near the Haram. Average nightly rates during Ramadan reach nearly US$400 (SAR 1,500), while 49 % of travellers book more than one month in advance, reflecting early coordination to secure availability during peak periods.
Domestic Travel Reflects Family Connectivity
Beyond Umrah, Ramadan travel in Saudi Arabia is characterised by domestic movement linked to family gatherings and inter-city coordination. Wego data records steady demand in domestic flight searches, with volumes nearly matching last year, particularly between Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Madinah.
These trips typically span up to a week and cluster around key points during the holy months. Domestic travel decisions are closely tied to shared Iftar and Suhoor schedules, religious observance, and family availability.
Mobile-First Planning Shapes Booking Behaviour
Travel planning during Ramadan remains strongly mobile-led in Saudi Arabia. Early Ramadan 2026 data shows that 76% of bookings are made via the Wego app, indicating strong reliance on mobile platforms for price comparison, location selection, and availability checks.
As Ramadan approaches, Wego data shows that travel behaviour in Saudi Arabia is shaped primarily by spiritual priorities and family connectivity, with search activity centred on Umrah bookings, inter-city domestic travel, and advance planning for Eid-period trips.
Umrah Anchors Ramadan Travel Demand
Umrah remains the primary driver of Ramadan travel activity in Saudi Arabia. Wego data indicates that searches for accommodation in Makkah and Madinah have increased by 20.67% and 25.16% respectively compared to Ramadan 2025, with demand peaking during the middle and final weeks of the holy month.
Hotel booking behaviour shows a strong preference for properties located near the Haram. Average nightly rates during Ramadan reach nearly US$400 (SAR 1,500), while 49 % of travellers book more than one month in advance, reflecting early coordination to secure availability during peak periods.
Domestic Travel Reflects Family Connectivity
Beyond Umrah, Ramadan travel in Saudi Arabia is characterised by domestic movement linked to family gatherings and inter-city coordination. Wego data records steady demand in domestic flight searches, with volumes nearly matching last year, particularly between Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Madinah.
These trips typically span up to a week and cluster around key points during the holy months. Domestic travel decisions are closely tied to shared Iftar and Suhoor schedules, religious observance, and family availability.
Mobile-First Planning Shapes Booking Behaviour
Travel planning during Ramadan remains strongly mobile-led in Saudi Arabia. Early Ramadan 2026 data shows that 76% of bookings are made via the Wego app, indicating strong reliance on mobile platforms for price comparison, location selection, and availability checks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment