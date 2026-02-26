Adrian Wall Of DSA Participates In Payments Innovation Alliance Winter Meeting And NAST Legislative Conference

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research and education surrounding emerging technologies, today announced its participation in two national forums on payments and digital asset governance: the Payments Innovation Alliance Winter Meeting in Tampa, hosted by the National Automated Clearing House Association (Nacha), a nonprofit association that governs the ACH Network, and the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.

On February 18, Managing Director Adrian Wall spoke at the Alliance's Winter Meeting on the panel“ABC's of Stablecoin: Adoption, Bank Secrecy Act and Charters,” alongside payments industry leaders Chris Colson, Payments Expert in the Payments Forum of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Matthew Luzadder, Managing Partner of Kelley Drye & Warren; and Nanci McKenzie, AAP, APRP, Director, Treasury Management Payments Expert of Capital One. The discussion took place against the backdrop of rapid stablecoin growth, which facilitated approximately $35 trillion in transaction volume in 2025. Panelists examined regulatory and market implications of expanding adoption, including Bank Secrecy Act compliance, anti-money laundering safeguards, federal chartering pathways, supervisory standards for payment stablecoin issuance, and implementation considerations under the GENIUS Act and related federal proposals.

On February 24, Wall contributed to Plenary Session #3 of the NAST Legislative Conference,“From Policy to Practice: Assessing Blockchain, AI, and Digital Assets in State Treasury Operations,” with co-panelists Nilmini Rubin, Chief Policy Officer of Hedera, Anastasia Dellaccio, Executive Director of State and Regional Affairs of the Digital Chamber, and moderator Daniel Elliott, Indiana State Treasurer. The panel explored how state treasurers are evaluating blockchain-based payment systems, AI-driven fraud detection and compliance tools, digital asset custody frameworks, and stablecoin integration under emerging federal frameworks. Wall highlighted governance, statutory authority, cybersecurity standards, and risk management as critical factors for state financial leaders assessing responsible adoption pathways.

Through its participation in leading national finance and payments forums, DSA continues to play a central role in advancing regulatory clarity and institutional readiness for digital assets. By convening policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders, the organization helps translate emerging federal frameworks into actionable strategies that support responsible innovation and resilient financial systems.

