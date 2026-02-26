403
Celebrate Ramadan with 13 months of fun at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 26 February 2026: This Ramadan, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is inviting families and thrill-seekers to make more memories together with a limited-time Annual Pass Flash Sale. Guests can enjoy 20% off selected Annual Passes, plus one additional month free, giving 13 months of access for the price of 12.
Available for five days only, the offer runs until 1 March 2026, extending pass validity and giving visitors even more time to experience world-class attractions, seasonal celebrations and repeat-worthy adventures across the destination.
The Annual Pass unlocks unlimited access to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Water Park and Real Madrid World, making it an ideal option for families, fans of immersive entertainment and regular parkgoers looking to make the most of the year ahead.
Selected passes are available from AED 476 per person during the flash sale.
Beyond unlimited park access, Annual Passholders enjoy a wide range of year-round benefits, including:
•Savings on dining and retail across the destination
•Discounts on admission tickets for friends and family
•Special rates on Q-Fast access (excluding select attractions)
•Exclusive offers at Roxy Cinemas, Lapita™ Hotel and select partner attractions
•Additional perks and priority access to select seasonal events
currentglobal
