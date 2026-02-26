Enovis Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|575,758
|$
|560,975
|$
|2,248,049
|$
|2,107,623
|Cost of sales
|226,337
|253,457
|902,789
|926,867
|Gross profit
|349,421
|307,518
|1,345,260
|1,180,756
|Gross profit margin
|61
|%
|55
|%
|60
|%
|56
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|270,437
|257,709
|1,070,151
|1,027,354
|Research and development expense
|31,365
|23,951
|120,332
|91,298
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|45,183
|40,880
|173,646
|165,533
|Purchase of royalty interest
|-
|-
|45,818
|-
|Restructuring and other charges
|3,302
|4,727
|9,790
|27,290
|Goodwill impairment charge
|501,309
|645,000
|1,049,751
|645,000
|Operating loss
|(502,175
|)
|(664,749
|)
|(1,124,228
|)
|(775,719
|)
|Operating loss margin
|(87) %
|(118) %
|(50) %
|(37) %
|Interest expense, net
|7,513
|9,069
|34,823
|57,100
|Other (income) expense, net
|(141
|)
|(92
|)
|367
|(9,895
|)
|(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
|(509,547
|)
|(673,726
|)
|(1,159,418
|)
|(822,924
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|9,256
|29,900
|22,293
|4,492
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|(518,803
|)
|(703,626
|)
|(1,181,711
|)
|(827,416
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(1,651
|)
|426
|(1,909
|)
|2,601
|Net (loss) income
|(520,454
|)
|(703,200
|)
|(1,183,620
|)
|(824,815
|)
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes
|135
|137
|820
|679
|Net (loss) income attributable to Enovis Corporation
|$
|(520,589
|)
|$
|(703,337
|)
|0
|$
|(1,184,440
|)
|$
|(825,494
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|(9.07
|)
|$
|(12.64
|)
|$
|(20.72
|)
|$
|(14.98
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.05
|Consolidated operations
|$
|(9.10
|)
|$
|(12.63
|)
|$
|(20.75
|)
|$
|(14.93
|)
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions, except per share data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|Net Loss (GAAP)
|$
|(520.5
|)
|$
|(703.2
|)
|$
|(1,183.6
|)
|$
|(824.8
|)
|Net loss margin (GAAP)
|(90.4) %
|(125.4) %
|(52.7) %
|(39.1) %
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.8
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|1.7
|(0.4
|)
|1.9
|(2.6
|)
|Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Enovis(1)(GAAP)
|$
|(518.9
|)
|$
|(703.8
|)
|$
|(1,182.5
|)
|$
|(828.1
|)
|Restructuring and other charges - pretax(2)
|6.9
|19.9
|15.1
|45.2
|MDR and other costs - pretax(3)
|1.4
|4.7
|10.4
|19.5
|Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax
|45.2
|40.9
|173.6
|165.5
|Inventory step-up and PPE step-up depreciation - pretax(4)
|0.7
|11.9
|20.6
|52.2
|Strategic transaction costs - pretax(5)
|19.2
|13.3
|60.4
|78.3
|Stock-based compensation
|8.3
|7.8
|33.3
|29.7
|Purchase of royalty interest
|-
|-
|45.8
|-
|Goodwill impairment charge
|501.3
|645.0
|1,049.8
|645.0
|Other income, net(6)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|0.4
|(9.9
|)
|Tax adjustment(7)
|(9.0
|)
|15.2
|(36.5
|)
|(39.2
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|54.8
|$
|55.0
|$
|190.4
|$
|158.1
|Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations
|9.5
|%
|9.8
|%
|8.5
|%
|7.5
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
|57,192
|55,875
|57,069
|55,281
|Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|(9.07
|)
|$
|(12.60
|)
|$
|(20.72
|)
|$
|(14.98
|)
|Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP)
|57,941
|56,372
|57,654
|55,734
|Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.98
|$
|3.30
|$
|2.84
__________
(1)Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net income (loss) from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes.
(2)Restructuring and other charges includes $3.6 million and $5.3 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $15.2 million and $17.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(3) MDR and other costs includes (i) $2.2 million and $9.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $3.7 million and $16.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.8 million and $0.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $1.1 million and $3.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4)Includes $- million and $18.1 million in inventory step-up charges and $0.7 million and $2.5 million in PPE step-up depreciation in connection with acquired businesses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively. Step-up depreciation costs for such periods primarily relate to the Lima acquisition.
(5)Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $11.3 million and $39.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $9.8 million and $64.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition, which includes (a) payroll and retention costs for roles eliminated in connection with the integration of our recent acquisition of Lima where a legal notice period was required prior to the employee's separation from the Company, or integration-related daily activities not related to former roles performed by an employee during their legal notice period and prior to their separation from the Company. In each case, such costs relate solely to roles eliminated in connection with the integration of the Lima acquisition, and are nonrecurring and not part of our normal business operations; (b) professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling; and (c) integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $7.7 million and $19.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $3.1 million and $8.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, and (iii) $0.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $0.4 million and $4.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(6)Other income, net primarily includes the fair value gain on Contingent Acquisition shares, partially offset by the first quarter of 2024 loss on the non-designated forward currency hedge for managing exchange rate risk related to the Euro-denominated purchase price of the Lima Acquisition.
(7) The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 25.0% and 23.5% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and 21.0% and 21.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Net loss (GAAP)
|$
|(520.5
|)
|$
|(703.2
|)
|$
|(1,183.6
|)
|$
|(824.8
|)
|Net loss margin (GAAP)
|(90.4) %
|(125.4) %
|(52.7) %
|(39.1) %
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|1.7
|(0.4
|)
|1.9
|(2.6
|)
|Income tax benefit
|9.3
|29.9
|22.3
|4.5
|Other (income) expense, net
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|0.4
|(9.9
|)
|Interest expense, net
|7.5
|9.1
|34.8
|57.1
|Operating loss (GAAP)
|(502.2
|)
|(664.7
|)
|(1,124.2
|)
|(775.7
|)
|Adjusted to add:
|Restructuring and other charges(1)
|6.9
|19.9
|15.1
|45.2
|MDR and other costs(2)
|1.4
|4.7
|10.4
|19.5
|Strategic transaction costs(3)
|19.2
|13.3
|60.4
|78.3
|Stock-based compensation
|8.3
|7.8
|33.3
|29.7
|Depreciation and other amortization
|31.8
|31.6
|120.7
|117.3
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|45.2
|40.9
|173.6
|165.5
|Goodwill impairment charge
|501.3
|645.0
|1,049.8
|645.0
|Purchase of royalty interest (4)
|-
|-
|45.8
|-
|Inventory step-up(5)
|-
|14.4
|18.1
|51.7
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|111.9
|$
|112.9
|$
|403.0
|$
|376.5
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)
|19.4
|%
|20.1
|%
|17.9
|%
|17.9
|%
__________
(1)Restructuring and other charges includes $3.6 million and $5.3 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $15.2 million and $17.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) MDR and other costs includes (i) $2.2 million and $9.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $3.7 million and $16.0 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.8 million and $0.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $1.1 million and $3.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(3) Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $11.3 million and $39.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $9.8 million and $64.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition, which includes (a) payroll and retention costs for roles eliminated in connection with the integration of our recent acquisition of Lima where a legal notice period was required prior to the employee's separation from the Company, or integration-related daily activities not related to former roles performed by an employee during their legal notice period and prior to their separation from the Company. In each case, such costs relate solely to roles eliminated in connection with the integration of the Lima acquisition, and are nonrecurring and not part of our normal business operations; (b) professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling; and (c) integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $7.7 million and $19.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $3.1 million and $8.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, and (iii) $0.2 million and $1.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and $0.4 million and $4.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4) In the first and second quarters of 2025, we completed strategic purchases of economic interest on future royalty payments in our intellectual property (“royalty interest”) for a fixed price of $56.5 million, which will be paid over nine years. We accrued a liability and recognized $45.8 million charge for the net present value of the purchases for the year ended December 31, 2025.
(5) Inventory step-up expense represents the incremental expense of inventory sold recognized at its fair value after business combination accounting is applied versus the expense that would have been recognized if sold at its cost to manufacture. Since only the inventory that existed at the business combination date was stepped-up to fair value, we believe excluding the incremental expense enhances comparability between periods, allowing investors to better understand our business performance and the underlying trends relevant to our ongoing business performance.
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Net sales
|$
|575.8
|$
|561.0
|$
|2,248.0
|$
|2,107.6
|Gross profit
|$
|349.4
|$
|307.5
|$
|1,345.3
|$
|1,180.8
|Gross Margin (GAAP)
|60.7
|%
|54.8
|%
|59.8
|%
|56.0
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|349.4
|$
|307.5
|$
|1,345.3
|$
|1,180.8
|Inventory step-up and PPE step-up depreciation (1)
|0.6
|14.4
|20.3
|51.7
|Restructuring and other charges
|3.6
|15.2
|5.3
|17.9
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|353.6
|$
|337.1
|$
|1,370.9
|$
|1,250.4
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)
|61.4
|%
|60.1
|%
|61.0
|%
|59.3
|%
Enovis Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except share amounts
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,389
|$
|48,167
|Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $25,609 and $24,466
|442,786
|407,031
|Inventories, net
|584,379
|547,120
|Prepaid expenses
|42,283
|36,246
|Other current assets
|101,222
|107,882
|Total current assets
|1,207,059
|1,146,446
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|507,063
|404,500
|Goodwill
|718,299
|1,692,709
|Intangible assets, net
|1,236,713
|1,317,429
|Lease asset - right of use
|72,256
|68,915
|Other assets
|93,347
|88,778
|Total assets
|$
|3,834,737
|4,718,777
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|35,000
|$
|20,027
|Accounts payable
|187,531
|179,098
|Accrued liabilities
|375,943
|329,873
|Total current liabilities
|598,474
|528,998
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,261,793
|1,309,473
|Non-current lease liability
|58,000
|52,461
|Other liabilities
|424,568
|263,516
|Total liabilities
|2,342,835
|2,154,448
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 57,194,781 and 55,876,517 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|57
|56
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,048,414
|2,973,121
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,467,463
|)
|(283,023
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(91,363
|)
|(127,892
|)
|Total Enovis Corporation equity
|1,489,645
|2,562,262
|Noncontrolling interest
|2,257
|2,067
|Total equity
|1,491,902
|2,564,329
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,834,737
|$
|4,718,777
Enovis Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(1,183,620
|)
|$
|(824,815
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Goodwill and asset impairment
|1,049,751
|650,308
|Depreciation and amortization
|294,378
|284,796
|Stock-based compensation expense
|32,922
|29,662
|Non-cash interest expense
|7,378
|5,274
|Fair value gain on contingency shares
|1,787
|(20,117
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on currency hedges
|-
|11,123
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|(2,226
|)
|(10,016
|)
|(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|1,458
|1,218
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|(10,752
|)
|(57,051
|)
|Inventories, net
|(11,981
|)
|39,071
|Accounts payable
|(1,137
|)
|13,982
|Other operating assets and liabilities
|39,335
|(9,931
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|217,293
|113,504
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(197,376
|)
|(180,714
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments
|(26,859
|)
|(769,914
|)
|Proceeds from sale of business, net
|43,263
|-
|Cash received (paid) for settlement of derivative
|1,601
|(4,845
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(179,371
|)
|(955,473
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facility
|335,000
|400,000
|Repayments of borrowings under term credit facility
|(23,750
|)
|(20,000
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other
|209,000
|992,000
|Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other
|(557,175
|)
|(512,773
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings on senior unsecured convertible notes
|-
|-
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(6,674
|)
|(703
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|1,318
|1,874
|Payment of capped call transactions
|-
|-
|Payments of tax withholding for stock-based awards
|(3,504
|)
|(4,772
|)
|Deferred consideration payments and other
|(6,615
|)
|(8,805
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(52,400
|)
|846,821
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents
|2,700
|(1,517
|)
|Increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(11,778
|)
|3,335
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|48,167
|44,832
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|36,389
|$
|48,167
Enovis Corporation
GAAP Net Sales
Change in Sales
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Growth Rate
|Constant Currency Growth Rate (1)
|Organic Growth Rate (2)
|(In millions)
|Prevention & Recovery:
|U.S. Bracing & Support
|$
|123.3
|$
|124.2
|(0.7) %
|(0.7) %
|(0.7) %
|U.S. Other P&R
|62.8
|70.2
|(10.6) %
|(10.6) %
|7.9
|%
|International P&R
|96.8
|92.5
|4.6
|%
|(2.0) %
|(3.5) %
|Total Prevention & Recovery
|282.9
|286.9
|(1.4) %
|(3.6) %
|0.5
|%
|Reconstructive:
|U.S. Reconstructive
|$
|141.1
|$
|139.0
|1.5
|%
|1.5
|%
|1.5
|%
|International Reconstructive
|151.8
|135.0
|12.4
|%
|5.1
|%
|5.1
|%
|Total Reconstructive
|292.9
|274.0
|6.9
|%
|3.3
|%
|3.3
|%
|Total
|$
|575.8
|$
|561.0
|2.6
|%
|(0.2) %
|1.8
|%
(1) Constant currency growth rate represents sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations based on prior year sales valued at the current period foreign currency rates.
(2) Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Growth Rate
|Constant Currency Growth Rate (1)
|Organic Growth Rate (2)
|(In millions)
|Prevention & Recovery:
|U.S. Bracing & Support
|$
|486.2
|$
|469.3
|3.6
|%
|3.6
|%
|3.6
|%
|U.S. Other P&R
|271.6
|270.7
|0.3
|%
|0.3
|%
|6.1
|%
|International P&R
|379.1
|357.9
|5.9
|%
|2.6
|%
|1.9
|%
|Total Prevention & Recovery
|1,137.0
|1,098.0
|3.6
|%
|2.5
|%
|3.7
|%
|Reconstructive:
|U.S. Reconstructive
|$
|537.5
|$
|505.6
|6.3
|%
|6.3
|%
|6.3
|%
|International Reconstructive
|573.6
|504.0
|13.8
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.2
|%
|Total Reconstructive
|1,111.1
|1,009.7
|10.0
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.2
|%
|Total
|$
|2,248.0
|$
|2,107.6
|6.7
|%
|5.2
|%
|5.9
|%
(1) Constant currency growth rate represents sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations based on prior year sales valued at the current period foreign currency rates.
(2)Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
Enovis Corporation
Change in Sales
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Net Sales
|Prevention & Recovery
|Reconstruction
|Total Enovis
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|For the three months ended December 31, 2024
|$
|286.9
|$
|274.0
|$
|561.0
|Components of Change:
|Existing Businesses(1)
|1.4
|0.5
|%
|8.9
|3.3
|%
|10.3
|1.8
|%
|Acquisitions(2)
|1.4
|0.5
|%
|-
|-
|%
|1.4
|0.2
|%
|Divestitures(3)
|(13.0
|)
|(4.5) %
|-
|-
|%
|(13.0
|)
|(2.3) %
|Foreign Currency Translation(4)
|6.1
|2.1
|%
|9.9
|3.6
|%
|16.0
|2.9
|%
|(4.1
|)
|(1.4) %
|18.8
|6.9
|%
|14.7
|2.6
|%
|For the three months ended December 31, 2025
|$
|282.8
|$
|292.8
|$
|575.7
|Net Sales
|Prevention & Recovery
|Reconstruction
|Total Enovis
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|For the year ended December 31, 2024
|$
|1,098.0
|$
|1,009.7
|$
|2,107.6
|Components of Change:
|Existing Businesses(1)
|40.3
|3.7
|%
|83.1
|8.2
|%
|123.5
|5.9
|%
|Acquisitions(2)
|4.2
|0.4
|%
|-
|-
|%
|4.2
|0.2
|%
|Divestitures(3)
|(17.3
|)
|(1.6) %
|-
|-
|%
|(17.3
|)
|(0.8) %
|Foreign Currency Translation(4)
|11.7
|1.1
|%
|18.3
|1.8
|%
|30.0
|1.4
|%
|38.9
|3.5
|%
|101.4
|10.0
|%
|140.4
|6.7
|%
|For the year ended December 31, 2025
|$
|1,136.9
|$
|1,111.1
|$
|2,248.0
(1)Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(2)Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions of businesses for twelve months from the acquisition date. Excludes (i) acquisitions of former distribution partners as such transactions primarily represent a shift from a third-party distribution model to a direct sales model, and (ii) acquisitions of intellectual property as such transactions involve the purchase of technologies that have not been commercialized.
(3) Represents the decrease in sales as a result of divestitures of businesses for twelve months from the divestiture date.
(4)Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment